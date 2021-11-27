West End to dim lights in honour of Stephen Sondheim

The West End will dim the lights on Monday night to honour Stephen Sondheim.

Composer and lyricist Sondheim, who died at the age of 91 on Friday, is responsible for some of the most iconic musicals of the second half of the 21st century, including Follies, Sunday in the Park with George, A Little Night Music, Merrily We Roll Along, Passion and Pacific Overtures.

An honour reserved for the theatre greats, the lights across London's theatreland will be dimmed for two minutes at 7pm on Monday 29 November.

Julian Bird Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said: "The theatre world is a smaller place tonight after the passing of Stephen Sondheim. His legacy of extraordinary shows and songs will live on for many generations to come - but now, we pay tribute to his outstanding contribution to our theatres and celebrate his talent."