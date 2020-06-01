West End stars to celebrate work of Loserville composer with free online concert

A one-off concert will celebrate the work of Loserville composer Elliot Davis.

Presented by the Barn Theatre on 6 June 2020 at 7:30pm BST, the event will see musical performers sing tunes from Davis' shows, which also include What I Go To School For – The Busted Musical and Out There.

Appearing in the concert will be Aimie Atkinson (Six), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Tina), Busted and Son of Dork singer James Bourne (co-writer of Loserville), Lucie Jones (Waitress), Aaron Lee Lambert (Hamilton), Sam Lupton (Avenue Q), 2020 musical theatre graduate Jordan McMahon, Jamie Muscato (Heathers), Aaron Sidwell (Wicked) and Jos Slovick (Spring Awakening).

The Barn has a variety of concerts available on its YouTube channel already, celebrating the work of Welsh composers Daniel and Laura Curtis and Scottish composer Finn Anderson.

