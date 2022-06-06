West End Six with original queens to be filmed for release

The West End production of Six is to be filmed for release, it has been announced.

The three-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical, penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, was first seen in 2017 and has wowed audiences all over the globe. It tells the story of the six queens of Henry VIII as they battle it out to see who had the hardest time under the infamous monarch.

It was first seen at the Arts Theatre, before transferring to the Lyric Theatre in 2020 and then onto the Vaudeville Theatre, its "forever home", last year. Streamed millions of times across various platforms, the show features celebrated hits like "Don't Lose Ur Head", "Heart of Stone", "Six" and "Ex-Wives".

The upcoming recording will be taking place at the Vaudeville Theatre in the West End, where performances will be suspended from 27 June to 1 July. The filming itself is to be directed by Liz Clare, who most recently directed Adele - Live at the London Palladium. On the final day, a live audience will sit and watch the show from the venue (more on that below).

Appearing for the show will be the original West End cast, composed of Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Millie O'Connell (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Catherine Parr).

Want to be in the audience for the live filming? You can be! A very limited number of tickets (capacity is naturally a bit restricted) will be made available to purchase via public ballot, which opens at 10am on Friday 10 June via the production's social media channels. Access seats will remain available for patrons who require them, subject to availability.

Marlow and Moss said today: "Having our original Oliviers cast [the half dozen performers were nominated for an Olivier for their performances] captured on film is just such an exciting, mind-blowing prospect.

"We are so thrilled that we are finally going to be able to share their incredible performances of our show with the whole world! Live captures are SUCH an important part of the world of theatre accessibility today - and we are so very grateful that we get this opportunity to share the six queens' story this way."

The six original West End queens will be returning to the show for three special performances at Hampton Court Palace later this month for an outdoor bonanza. The show has had something of a palatial month, following an appearance outside Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Platinum party.