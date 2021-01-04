West End shows reschedule runs and cancel performances in face of tier guidance

The theatre world ended 2020 in a rather manic place – with tier restrictions closing off venues across the UK as tighter measures were brought in to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

We will focus on the West End in this news story, though naturally, venues up and down the country are waiting on tenterhooks to know when and where performances (socially distanced or otherwise) might recommence.

Recently, the freshly mounted socially distanced versions of Six the Musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Death Drop and The Play That Goes Wrong revealed they have pulled performances until 29 January 2021, while the National Theatre has paused the run of its pantomime Dick Whittington until 16 January 2021.

The series of The Shows Must Go On! charity concerts has been moved to begin performances from 17 March 2021, while Adam Kay's This is Going to Hurt has moved its run from 1 to 7 March 2021. Potted Panto will take up Easter dates from 1 to 18 April 2021, while Monday Night at the Apollo has scheduled dates from 8 February.

Update for West End ticket holders pic.twitter.com/K4l4XofUaN — SIX (@sixthemusical) December 31, 2020

The Strictly bonanza Here Come the Boys has dates in from 3 March 2021, while Mischief Movie Night will reopen as early as permitted, as will The Pin's comedy two-hander ''The Comeback''.

The concert production of Les Misérables should be providing an update on performances very soon.

But positive news is out there – vaccines are slowly but surely being rolled out (with the Oxford / AstraZeneca shots being administered from today), keeping those most vulnerable safe. Given time, this will make a difference and allow an easing of restrictions.

Venues and companies have poured thousands into keeping rehearsals, stage spaces and streaming locations safe – and there will no doubt be a plethora of digital works to delight theatre fans while auditoria remain closed to the public – providing much-needed income for the legion of freelancers that make up the backbone of the industry.

For now though, it's simply a matter of time.