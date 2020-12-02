West End shows and venue gift e-vouchers released for 2021 runs

Gift e-vouchers for a selection of West End productions have been made available while the uncertainty surrounding show returns remains.

From this month, a number of the capital's shows have been able to perform with social distancing measures in place (Six will be opening this weekend at the Lyric Theatre), but many are still waiting for the green light for performances without restrictions on capacity.

That confirmation may not be that far away – given the Health Secretary's vaccination news this morning – as a major roll-out of a Covid vaccine is expected early next year.

Vouchers are on offer for shows such as Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical Cinderella, Jersey Boys, Back to the Future, & Juliet, Anything Goes (which is to open at the Barbican in May) and more. They mean spectators can decide dates they want to see productions when things are a bit more settled.

You can check venue websites for more BUT we've got some of the show e-vouchers available below – if you need virtual gift ideas for the festive season then this might be the perfect fit for any theatre fanatic.

There are also gift subscriptions for Disney Plus – if you want to stream a few musical and stage hits!