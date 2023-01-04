Last chance saloon: 16 West End shows are closing in the next fortnight

As 2023 begins to put the pedal to the metal, we sadly have to say farewell to a number of beloved West End productions (playing at venues that are members of the Society of London Theatre's official list) within the next couple of weeks. Unlike on Broadway, where a handful of shows are closing shockingly early this month, all of the ones listed below have enjoyed healthy seasons in London and we'd like to take this opportunity to encourage you to experience them (or re-visit them) before it's too late.

It's last orders at the last chance saloon, theatre fans!

Closing on 7 January

A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic - The annual tradition, led by Game of Thrones star Owen Teale this festive season, comes to a close this Saturday.

Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre - The WhatsOnStage Award-winning Best New Musical, set during the aftermath of 9/11 in the town of Gander, Newfoundland, has been delighting West End audiences since January 2019.

Elf at the Dominion Theatre - The festive favourite, starring Simon Lipkin and Georgina Castle, plays its final tinsel-infused performance.

Good at the Harold Pinter Theatre - Dominic Coole's revival of C P Taylor's drama, set during the rise of National Socialism and led by David Tennant, Sharon Small and Elliot Levey, comes to the end of its run.

The Great Gatsby at Immersive | LDN - The show that put the company known as Immersive Everywhere on the map goes out with a bang this Saturday and is New York City-bound!





Closing on 8 January

2:22 A Ghost Story at the Criterion Theatre - It's your final chance to catch the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Best New Play's current cast (including Laura Whitmore and Matt Willis). But worry not - the production will be back at a new venue (the Lyric Theatre) from 21 January with Cheryl (Girls Aloud) making her West End debut.

Blippi The Musical at the Lyric Theatre - Grab the kids for a final chance to see Blippi live on stage!

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol at the Southbank Centre - This adaptation of the Dickens classic features a Tennessee twist and a score by the Country music legend herself.

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at the Lyric Theatre - The Reggae icon's bio-musical will preach its message of peace and love one final time in the West End.

Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show at the Southbank Centre - Last chance to experience the CBeebies favourite in living colour!

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Gillian Lynne Theatre - The much-loved staged adaptation of the Chronicles of Narnia classic goes out with a roar this Sunday.

Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre - Everyone's favourite nanny descended onto the West End stage again in October 2019 and will be ready for a "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" send-off this weekend.

Potted Panto at the Apollo Theatre - The madcap pantomime mash-up comes to the end of its festive run.





Samantha Womack in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe / David Tennant in Good / David Albury in Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg / Johan Persson / Craig Sugden





Closing on 15 January

Jack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium - The capital's crown jewel of Pantoland, this season featuring Dawn French and Alexandra Burke alongside the usual suspects Julian Clary, Gary Wilmot, Paul Zerdin and Nigel Havers, comes to a close. Oh yes, it (sadly) does!

Life of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre - The WhatsOnStage Award winner takes one final voyage in the West End. But a Broadway transfer and a UK tour are already in sight!

Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty at Sadler's Wells - The acclaimed gothic take on the popular fairy tale dances its way to a final bow on the 15th.

Don't forget - you can secure your tickets to these closing productions below.