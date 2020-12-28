West End production of Hetty Feather to be streamed as part of The Shows Must Go On series

The stage production of Jacqueline Wilson's Hetty Feather will be streamed over the coming 48 hours as part of The Shows Must Go On! series.

Hetty Feather is adapted for the stage by Emma Reeves, with music by Benji Bower and features aerial and circus skills set against Katie Sykes' design.

Described as a "unique story-telling adventure", it is set in Victorian London and follows Hetty's search to find her real mother.

You can watch it below from 2pm GMT on 28 December for 48 hours.