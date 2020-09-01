West End performers to star in new charity concert at the Actor's Church

A new concert event at the Actor's Church in Covent Garden will see musical performers support Acting for Others.

Produced by Paul Burton and directed by Charlotte Peters, the event will take place for one night only on 4 October at 7.30pm.

Raising funds for the umbrella organisation, which helps support those in need with a background in the arts, will be Courtney Bowman (Six), Lucyelle Cliffe (Legally Blonde), Brian Conley (9 to 5 the Musical), Amanda Coutts (We Will Rock You), Corinne Cowling (The Phantom of the Opera), Maria Coyne (The King and I), Matthew Croke (Aladdin), Jason Denton (Spamilton), Caroline Deverill (Mamma Mia!), Tamsin Dowsett (Les Misérables), Leanne Garretty (Sleepless the Musical), Kelly Hampson (School of Rock), Jack Harrison-Cooper (The Prince of Egypt), Jennifer Hepburn (Mamma Mia!), Gemma Knight Jones (Falsettos), Jessica Kirton (School of Rock), Britt Lenting (The Phantom of the Opera), Sophie Linder-Lee (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Sinead Long (Hamilton), Maggie Lynne (Wicked), Mireia Mambo (West Side Story), Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin), Steph Parry (42nd Street), Bree Smith (The Book of Mormon), Charlotte Anne Steen (Bat Out of Hell), Alexandra Waite-Roberts (Guys and Dolls), Helen Woolf (Wicked) and Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush).

James Church will be accompanying the event on piano, with the event produced by the "Sunday at the Musicals" series creators.