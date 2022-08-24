West End musical rave to return this winter
The event will be back at Heaven
A second musical theatre rave has been scheduled for this winter.
Hosted at Heaven nightclub under Charing Cross, the event will see West End stars join musical theatre revellers for a night of stage celebration.
Taking pace on Sunday 4 December, the rave begins at 9pm and then runs through to 3am the following morning. Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools and Horses) will host the evening, which will feature special theatre-themed cocktails and guests from popular shows.
Early bird tickets are available from £7.50, with prices then rising to £12.50.
The first musical theatre rave took place on Sunday, with crowds bopping to In the Heights, Heathers, Kinky Boots and more.
@whatsonstage BIG FUN! We went to the musical theatre club night at Heaven in London #Theatre #LondonNightlife #WestEnd #OliviaMoore #Grease #Cabaret #HeathersTheMusical #Frozen #Disney original sound - WhatsOnStage
