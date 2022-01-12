West End Musical Love Songs Valentine's Day concert confirmed

Following on from the West End Musical Celebration and West End Musical Christmas concert series, next month will see the debut of West End Musical Love Songs.

Promising "the greatest love songs of musical theatre for one night only" on Valentine' Day, the line-up includes Jon Robyns (Les Misérables), Shan Ako (Les Misérables), ‍Emma Hatton (Wicked), Jodie Steele (Heathers the Musical), Natalie Paris (Six), Matt Jeans (Joseph), Nikki Bentley (Wicked) and Shanay Holmes (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical), who once again hosts and co-produces the event with Chris Steward.

Holmes commented: "We are delighted to announce this special concert under our award-winning West End Musical banner. It promises to be the dream date night for fans who want to spend this Valentine with the one they really love… musical theatre!"

Attendees can expect romantic ballads and up-tempo numbers from shows such as Wicked, The Phantom Of The Opera, Little Shop Of Horrors, Heathers, & Juliet and Moulin Rouge!, among others.

West End Musical Love Songs will be held on Monday 14 February at 8pm at the Lyric Theatre.



