West End Musical Christmas to run this December

West End Musical Christmas will be live at the Lyric Theatre for one night only.

Playing on 20 December 2021, the festive event will see musical theatre performers take on Christmas tunes as well as musical numbers, with a live band and dance ensemble.

Appearing will be John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables), Emma Hatton (Wicked), Oliver Ormson (Frozen), Jodie Steele (Heathers), Obioma Ugoala (Frozen) and Idriss Kargbo (Wicked). The show's host will be Shanay Holmes (Get Up Stand Up!) with more special guests are to be announced.

Creative team including musical director are to be revealed by the production.