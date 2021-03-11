West End Musical Celebration 2021 concert series confirms line-up and new dates

West End Musical Celebration has confirmed new dates for June 2021.

The show will now take place from 10 to 13 June and feature a plethora of stars singing tunes from the West End at the Palace Theatre (conventionally the home of Harry Potter).

Producers Shanay Holmes and Chris Steward said: "Finally there is a feeling of real hope and optimism in the air. We can't wait to turn that into a much-needed party as we invite the audience to ‘step into the world of musicals' and ‘become the cast' in this immersive and interactive concert!".

Appearing will be Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ben Forster, Rachel John, Jamie Muscato, Shanay Holmes, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Layton Williams.

The events are directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves with musical direction and arrangements by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Rob Bettle and costume design by Faye Young.

Performances will be socially distanced to mitigate risks during "Step Three" of the roadmap out of lockdown.