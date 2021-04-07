West End Live Lounge unveils cast for summer concert

The line-up has been revealed for West End Live Lounge – The Greats, set to take place on 14 June at the Lyric Theatre in London.

With tickets on sale now, producer Shaun McCourt said "I am thrilled to be working alongside the team at Nimax to bring West End Live Lounge to the Lyric Theatre. This is truly a dream come true. After the past year we have all had, it is my aim to provide an evening of escapism and entertainment, whilst raising proceeds for two incredible theatrical based charities. The line-up for this event is sure to deliver exactly that. You are all in for an absolute treat."

The full line up (subject to availability) will be composed of Glenn Adamson, Kelly Agbowu, Marcus Ayton, Zoe Birkett, Kayla Carter, Louise Dearman, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Divalution (Sejal Keshwala, Laura Tebbutt, Lisa-Marie Holmes), Vivienne Ekwulugo, Hiba Elchikhe, Alice Fearn, Simon Gordon, Joel Harper-Jackson, Emma Hatton, Sophie Isaacs, Aisha Jawando, Rachel John, Martha Kirby, Emma Lindars, Vicki Manser, Kayleigh McKnight, Christina Modestou, Cedric Neal, Natalie Paris and Matt Terry.

Hosted by Samuel Holmes, proceeds from this event will be split between the Equity Charitable Trust and the Graham Martin Bursary Appeal.

Musical direction is by Sam Coates with sound design by Will Miney and Paul Gatehouse.