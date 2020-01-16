West End Live 2020 date announced

Dates have been announced for the free West End Live event at Trafalgar Square.

Presented over two days, the event sees stars from major shows come to the West End to perform numbers and tunes live and for free.

This year, the event will take place on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 June. Schedules and shows are yet to be revealed.

Previous performers at West End Live include the casts of Waitress, Six, The Phantom of the Opera and more. Last year, crowds came out in force to celebrate the shows and to listen to their favourite songs in the open air. The event is now in its 16th year.