West End Live 2019 in photos

Stars of the London stage performed at the free West End Live on the weekend.

Performers included the cast of Six, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Waitress and many more.

Crowds came out in force to celebrate the shows and to listen to their favourite songs in the open air. The event is in its 15th year, and sees leading West End productions perform classic numbers live in front of audiences, all for free, with crowds actively encouraged to sing along.