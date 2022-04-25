West End HMS Pinafore with Les Dennis to be broadcast on Sky Arts

It's the model of a modern major revival and the 2021 ENO production of HMS Pinafore is headed for small screen.

Cal McCrystal directs, with the show having been led by Les Dennis, making his operatic debut. Joining him are John Savournin as Captain Corcoran, Elgan Llŷr Thomas as Ralph Rackstraw, Alexandra Oomens as Josephine, Marcus Farnsworth as the Boatswain, Henry Waddington as Dick Deadeye, Hilary Summers as Buttercup, Bethan Langford as Hebe and Ossian Huskinson as Bob Becket.

Gilbert and Sullivan's comic piece, which sticks a needle in the side of the British class system, played at the London Coliseum on selected dates from 29 October to 11 December, with a running time of two hours.

The piece is conducted by Chris Hopkins, with set and costumes by takis, choreography by Lizzi Gee and lighting by Tim Mitchell.

It will be broadcast on Sky Arts (available on Freeview and NOWTV) on 27 April from 7pm. It will also be repeated at various times this coming Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.