West End for Ukraine concert to take place in May

Performer Kieran Brown and RedRock Entertainment will host a fundraising night in aid of Unicef's Ukraine Emergency Appeal.

Titled West End for Ukraine, the event will take place at the Charing Cross Theatre on 9 May 2022.

Appearing, subject to availability, will be Sabrina Aloueche, Paul Baker, Lizzie Bea, Gina Beck, Nikki Bentley, Kieran Brown, Joanne Clifton, Scott Garnham, Natalie Green, Adrian Hansel, Christopher Howell, Kim Ismay, Sooz Kempner, Joshua Lay, Emma Lindars, George Maguire, Jai McDowall, Nadim Naaman, Caroline Sheen, Simon Shorten, Courtney Stapleton, Harriet Thorpe, Shona White and Rachael Wooding alongside The Barricade Boys, members of the cast of Heathers and Titanic as well as the West End Musical Choir.

Brown said this morning: "Like so many people, I watched with horror as events unfolded in the Ukraine. I felt so helpless watching news reports of the Ukrainian's courage and resilience, and of the unspeakable tragedies taking place. Thinking about what I, and the caring community I am part of could do, I resolved to organise a gala concert to raise funds for UNICEF. I've been blown away by the outpouring of support from creatives, technicians and performers alike.

"The evening will be an incredible showcase of just how strongly we all feel about challenging this unnecessary and barbaric war. I couldn't be more grateful to each and every person who has offered their time and talent - not least a huge thank you to the Charing Cross Theatre for hosting us - ensuring that 100 per cent of the money raised goes straight to UNICEF."

The event takes place on 9 May 2022 with tickets available now from www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk.