West End Does: Christmas announces line-up for festive concert

The line-up has been revealed for this year's West End Does: Christmas, a festive concert playing at Cadogan Hall.

With audiences treated to a variety of contemporary Christmas songs as well as traditional carols, the event is to be hosted by Maureen Lipman.

Performing on the night will be John Owen-Jones (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey, South Pacific), Gina Beck (Wicked, Showboat), Liam Tamne (The Prince of Egypt, Wicked), Aisha Jawando (Tina The Musical), Grace Mouat (Six, & Juliet) Rob Houchen (Les Miserables, The Light in the Piazza), with a guest performance by Ray Shell (Starlight Express).

The show will be led by musical director Samuel Wilson, with a choir composed of those from both Stagebox and Guildford School for Acting, alongside a group of dancers from Urdang Academy.

Tickets are on sale now, with the show playing at Cadogan Hall on 19 December at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.