West End Constellations to be streamed online this autumn

The West End production of Constellations is set to be streamed online, it has been announced.

Staged by the Donmar Warehouse at the Vaudeville Theatre, all four cast variations of the show will be available for online consumption over the course of October.

The piece will feature Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah, Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker, Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey, and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd, depending on which cast you watch.

Director Michael Longhurst said today: "It has been a privilege to be the first live performance for so many after such a hiatus – and to be a vital part of reanimating the West End. A production model born of practicality has brought artistic joys – mining the possibilities inherent in the multiverse, celebrating different identities and diversifying the offer to audiences.

"Constellations is a love story that transcends time and space – so I am thrilled that after capturing these astonishing performances in close-up, all four interpretations of Nick's beautiful play will now be accessible to a global audience digitally – as well as free for schools in the UK."

Available via the Donmar Warehouse site, each production is £15 to rent and households will be able to watch the show for 24 hours after purchase; or a multi buy of all four for £40. Captioned and audio described versions will be available, in partnership with VocalEyes and Stagetext.

The productions have design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse, BSL Consultancy by Daryl Jackson, fight direction by Kate Waters, associate direction by Debbie Hannan; associate costume design by Kinnetia Isidore; assistant direction by Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, assistant design by Zoë Hurwitz and assistant lighting design by Laura Howard and assistant sound design by Callum Perrin.