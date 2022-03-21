West End concert to celebrate work of Ragtime, Anastasia and Once on this Island writers

A new West End concert will recognise the work of writing team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Responsible for the likes of Tony Award-winning Ragtime and Academy Award-nominated Anastasia, as well as the award-winning Once On This Island and hit Seussical, the evening will be directed by Ragtime star Maria Friedman.

Friedman will also perform an award-winning performance of "Back to Before" from Ragtime during he evening event.

Ahrens said: "After two long years of uncertainty, what a wonderful way to celebrate the return to theatre. I'm honoured to have my work back on the boards in London!"



© Left: Dan Wooller

Flaherty said: "I can't wait to have our music and lyrics back on the West End in the historic Lyric Theatre, under the direction of our Ragtime leading lady and friend, Maria Friedman. What an evening it's going to be!"

The concert event will take place at the Lyric Theatre on 6 June 2022 with tickets on sale now. Joining Friedman in the creative team are Simon Lee as musical supervisor, Michael Bradley as musical director, Leon Kay Casting as casting director and Andrew Exeter as set and lighting Designer.

Line-up for the show is to be revealed.