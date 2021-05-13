The Play That Goes Wrong announces West End cast for 2021 return

The award-winning international comedy classic The Play That Goes Wrong has unveiled casting for its 2021 return.

First seen at the Old Red Lion many moons ago before transferring to the West End, the show has been locked down since December, but is now gearing up for its stage return.

Appearing in the show will be Blayar Benn (Trevor), Ross Green (Chris), Elan James (Jonathan), Michael Keane (Dennis), David Kirkbride (Robert), Jack Michael Stacey (Max), Ciara Morris (Annie) and Ellie Morris (Sandra).

The understudies will be Rosemarie Akwafo, Euan Bennet, Colin Burnicle, Sally Cheng and Oliver Clayton.

The rollercoaster farce is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andy Johnson.

The piece plays from 18 June 2021 (with social distancing measures and intense risk mitigation steps in place) and is booking into 2022. Tickets are on sale now.