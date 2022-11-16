WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

West End-bound musical SuperYou announces full workshop cast

The show teased its run at Musical Con

Vicki Manser, Tom Francis, Renée Lamb, Natalie Green and Lourds Lane – who all appeared at Musical Con
© SuperYou

Casting has been revealed for the West End-bound musical SuperYou, which will be conducting workshops next month.

The musical follows a comic book artist who finds her own voice and learns to love herself when her own superheroine creations come to life.

Produced by All Awesome LLC/Melissa M Jones, SuperYou is directed and choreographed by JoAnn M Hunter, with music direction and co-arrangements by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett.

During the pandemic era, the musical became the first theatrical show to be performed live. It was staged as concerts on pick-up trucks at a drive-in in upstate New York, which were filmed and released on Broadway on Demand.

Watch some of their performance from Musical Con here:

More recently, due to its massive cult following, two sold-out concerts of SuperYou were performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City in July 2022.

Set to appear in the London workshops on 7 and 8 December will be Vicki Manser (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Six, Bat Out Of Hell) as Katie, Tom Francis (& Juliet, Rent, Hair) as Jay, Will Bozier (Wicked, Mamma Mia!, Edward Scissorhands) as Mi Roar, Natalie Green (Les Misérables, The Prince of Egypt) as Blast, Benjamin Terry (& Juliet, Kinky Boots) as Seven, Renée Lamb (Six, Little Shop of Horrors) as Ima-mazing, Lourds Lane (SuperYou creator) as Rise, Abigail Jane (Eugene Onegin at Garsington Opera) as Lightning Girl, Aaliyah Monk (School of Rock) as Young Katie, Jonty Peach (Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Matty and Ebony Molina (Guys And Dolls, Singin' in the Rain, 42nd Street) as Mom.

West End plans are to be revealed.

Sign up for our newsletters for more

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...