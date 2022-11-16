West End-bound musical SuperYou announces full workshop cast

Casting has been revealed for the West End-bound musical SuperYou, which will be conducting workshops next month.

The musical follows a comic book artist who finds her own voice and learns to love herself when her own superheroine creations come to life.

Produced by All Awesome LLC/Melissa M Jones, SuperYou is directed and choreographed by JoAnn M Hunter, with music direction and co-arrangements by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett.

During the pandemic era, the musical became the first theatrical show to be performed live. It was staged as concerts on pick-up trucks at a drive-in in upstate New York, which were filmed and released on Broadway on Demand.

Watch some of their performance from Musical Con here:

A performance of superheroic proportions from SuperYou at Musical Con! #ThisIsForTheFans pic.twitter.com/5xs22H5a9P — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) October 22, 2022

More recently, due to its massive cult following, two sold-out concerts of SuperYou were performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City in July 2022.

Set to appear in the London workshops on 7 and 8 December will be Vicki Manser (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Six, Bat Out Of Hell) as Katie, Tom Francis (& Juliet, Rent, Hair) as Jay, Will Bozier (Wicked, Mamma Mia!, Edward Scissorhands) as Mi Roar, Natalie Green (Les Misérables, The Prince of Egypt) as Blast, Benjamin Terry (& Juliet, Kinky Boots) as Seven, Renée Lamb (Six, Little Shop of Horrors) as Ima-mazing, Lourds Lane (SuperYou creator) as Rise, Abigail Jane (Eugene Onegin at Garsington Opera) as Lightning Girl, Aaliyah Monk (School of Rock) as Young Katie, Jonty Peach (Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Matty and Ebony Molina (Guys And Dolls, Singin' in the Rain, 42nd Street) as Mom.

West End plans are to be revealed.