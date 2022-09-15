West End musical bottomless brunch to open in London

A new bottomless brunch experience, Oche, will open in Covent Garden and see performances from stage stars accompany the food on offer.

The brunch, running every Saturday from 24 September onwards, will feature performances from Wendy Carr and Friends (seen on Walk the Line and at West End Live) as well as special guests singing hit musical tunes.

Visitors will be able to share small plates, pizzas and desserts (vegan and vegetarian versions available) and drink bottomless Prosecco as well as two different cocktails, with the option to play darts included as well.

The Prosecco on offer is Amy x Liquid Diamond – created alongside The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs. Childs said today: "I am delighted to be working closely with Oche and launching the Amy x Liquid Diamond bottomless brunch. It's going to be such an amazing experience. I love seeing people enjoying my Prosecco and I'm so excited be a part of the Oche brand."

Tickets are available to book now via the Oche London site.