West End Bares to return with virtual event to support Covid Emergency Fund

West End Bares has unveiled plans for virtual event, titled "Turned On"

Directed by Will Lucas, with choreography from Jenny Legg (9 to 5), Aaron Jenkins (Wicked), Fletcher Dobinson (Cats) and David Grewcock (Singin' In The Rain), the piece will feature special appearances from Graham Norton, Michelle Visage, Tom Allen, Todrick Hall, Michael Auger and Amy Hart.

Raising funds this year for the Covid-19 Emergency Fund, Lucas said today: "After a year when we all missed being onstage and where we've not been able to see loved ones for months at a time, we are delighted to bring a bit of Bares magic to 2021.

" The show is one the biggest nights in the theatre calendar and we hope we can still bring people together for one night, from the safety and comfort of your own homes. Make sure you tune in, turn us on, and we can't wait to see you back in a theatre for our next show!"

The virtual event will take place on Sunday 10 January at 8pm, with tickets priced at £5.

All performance were filmed in accordance with Covid guidelines.