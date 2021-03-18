West End Acoustic concert to be made available online

West End Acoustic, which was performed at the Riverside Studios in December, is being made available to stream online next month.

The line-up features Six's Maiya Quansah-Breed and Renée Lamb, Wicked's Nicholas McLean, Jesus Christ Superstar's Tyrone Huntley and Dear Evan Hansen's Oliver Award-winning Sam Tutty.

The production will be available online via stream.theatre for a limited run of four performances from 15 to 18 April.

The show, performed in front of a live audience on 8 December, features songs from Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Little Shop of Horrors, West Side Story, Girl From The North Country, The Wiz, Jagged Little Pill and more.

Sam Tutty performing in West End Acoustic

© Genevieve Girling

With musical direction and keys by Chris Poon alongside Sofie Veie on guitar, it features lighting design by Zoe Spurr and sound design by Harry Barker. The production was filmed and edited by JW Productions.

James Quaife and Robin Rayner of New Frame Productions said: "We are indebted to all the performers and creative people who worked with us on our season at Riverside Studios - the professionalism, energy and talent was off the charts. We can't wait for audiences all over the globe to enjoy this special evening of musical theatre."