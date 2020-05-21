Online theatre festival set up to highlight discrimination against East Asian community during pandemic

A brand new two-day online festival will take place in response to the increased hate crime directed towards the East Asian and South East Asian community.

Official statistics have shown that, in the first three months of the year, there was almost a tripling in reported racist attacks compared with 2018 and 2019 figures.

The festival, entitled "WeRNotVirus", features ten newly commissioned stories told across a variety of art forms including film, poetry, dance and song.

It is supported by the Arts Council Emergency Fund, with direction by Young Vic New Genesis fellow and associate director Jennifer Tang and Anthony Lau.

Producer Jennifer Lim said: "During a time when there has been a growing rise in hate crime against diasporic East and South East Asian people it is vital that we are given a platform to amplify our voice. Thanks to the Arts Council, who have recognised the pressing need to respond strongly and creatively, WeRNotVirus aims to kickstart a movement which helps to break down the mystery and fear by putting our stories out there and making our voices heard."

The line-up includes Daniel York Loh, Will Harris and Amber Hsum Oladipo Agboluaje, Lucy Sheen, Enxi, Jimin Suh, Nemo Martin, Shaofan Wilson and J M Arrow.. It will all take place on Zoom from 13 to 14 June. Find out more here.