Watch Strictly Come Dancing's Wicked number and Max Harwood performance
Another evening of musical goodness!
After Saturday's bumper crop of musical performances, last night we got extra lashings of theatre goodness courtesy of Strictly Come Dancing.
While sadly the evening marked the departure of Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden, it was still an opportunity to revel in all things musical theatre – with a special Wicked number as well as a number from Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie star Max Harwood.
Watch both below:
Loading...
Loading...