Watch West End and Broadway Elphabas unite for "Defying Gravity" charity performance

A whole host of Elphabas came together to perform a special rendition of "Defying Gravity" for charity.

The isolated performance is the first number in an hour-long concert to support Beaverton High School, where the award-winning actress Shoshana Bean studied while growing up. Bean said: "I believe an arts education should be a right, not a privilege. And I believe it is our responsibility as a community to advocate and keep arts programs thriving in our schools. There are little lives at stake. They are depending on us."

Bean is joined by the likes of Cynthia Erivo and Jeremy Jordan in the concert, which you can watch below.

You can support Bean's charity right here.



