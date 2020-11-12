Watch unplugged West End concert as part of The Shows Must Go On series

This week's The Show Must Go On episode will kick off today.

From Friday, for 48 hours, audiences will be able to watch two episodes of "West End Unplugged" – featuring numbers from a variety of stars including Alice Fearn, Aisha Jawando, Tim Howar and more.

The concerts are raising funds for a plethora of charities – you can donate here. The concerts will be available for 48 hours, with a further Shakespeare production being made available from Monday for a full five days.

Watch the full concert here from 7pm BST: