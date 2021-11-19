Watch two Anything Goes cinema clips ahead of release

Exclusive: Have a first look at Anything Goes ahead of its cinematic release!

We've been treated to two numbers: "Friendship" and "Blow, Gabriel, Blow" from the five-star revival, which is set to return in 2022 after completing its run earlier this year.

Cole Porter and PG Wodehouse's classic musical is set on the SS Americana and follows two pairings that try to find love on the high seas. It features numbers such as "I Get A Kick Out of You", "You're the Top", "It's De-Lovely!" and "Anything Goes".

Featuring Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney, alongside Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, the piece was filmed during Foster's run.

Breaking box office records when it ran across the summer 2021, the revival of Porter's musical is yet to unveil casting for its run in the new year.





For the 2021 production Kathleen Marshall, who directed and choreographed the 2011 Broadway revival, helmed a creative team that also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, music director and supervisor Stephen Ridley, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Jonathan Deans, orchestrator Michael Gibson (with additions by Bill Elliott) and wig designer Campbell Young.

Dance arrangements were by David Chase, vocal arrangements by Rob Fisher, associate direction by Ian Waller, associate choreography by Carol Lee Meadows, associate set design by Ben Davies, associate costume design by Jan Bench, casting by Serena Hill, associate musical direction by Mark Aspinall, associate production management by Tom McEvilly and props supervision by Mary Halliday and Lisa Buckley.

Anything Goes will be screened across UK cinemas from November 28. For tickets please visit AnythingGoesMusicalCinema.com.