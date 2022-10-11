Watch the trailer for new musical Are You As Nervous as I Am?

Are You As Nervous As I Am?, penned by Simon Spencer, with music by Leighton James House and lyrics by Shaun McKenna, runs to 23 October at the Greenwich Theatre in London.

The show tells the tale of two sisters who grapple with the consequences of heir mother's dysfunctional behaviour as they're forced to live away from their home in Wales.

The production stars Katie Elin-Salt, Emma Thornett and Bill Ward. It is directed by Phoebe Barran, with musical arrangements by Matthew Malone, set and costume design by Kevin Jenkins, lighting by Mike Robertson and movement by Denni Sayers.