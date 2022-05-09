Watch the Tony Awards nominations being announced live
Who will come out on top?
Watch the Tony Awards nominations being revealed live!
As we're here in the UK, all eyes are on the British shows eligible for nominations – namely Six, Company, Caroline, or Change, The Lehman Trilogy, Hangmen and Girl from the North Country – with an array of British talent also likely to be recognised including Daniel Craig and Sharon D Clarke.
This year, the nominations are hosted by Tina star Adrienne Warren alongside tick, tick...Boom!'s Joshua Henry.
Watch the nominations here:
