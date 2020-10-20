Watch the Some Like it Hip Hop team discuss taking the show online

Ahead of its online run later this week, the cast and crew of Kate Prince's Some Like It Hip Hop chatted about the hit production.

A virtual collaboration between Sadler's Wells and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, the show first ran in 2011 and was revived in late 2019 at the Peacock Theatre. A blend of Some Like It Hot and Twelfth Night, it was recently nominated at the 2020 Black British Theatre Awards for Best Dance Production.

Appearing in the interviews are director and choreographer Kate Prince, dancers Jade Hackett and Bradley Charles, designer Ben Stones and composer DJ Walde.

Some Like It Hip Hop will be available from 22 October at 7pm on Sadler's Wells' YouTube and Facebook pages. Audio description will be available.