Watch the Marys Seacole cast discuss the European premiere of the hit play

Go behind-the-scenes for the UK premiere production of Marys Seacole, which is currently running at the Donmar Warehouse.

Jackie Sibblies Drury's 2019 play, which uses the life of famous British-Jamaican nurse and businesswoman Mary Seacole as its starting point, plays at the central London venue until 4 June.

Nadia Latif directs, with the creative team also featuring designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer and composer Xana, movement director Theo TJ Lowe, fight director Kev McCurdy, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder and casting director Anna Cooper.

The cast includes Déja J Bowens (making her professional debut) as Mamie, Llewella Gideon (The Vote) as Duppy Mary, Kayla Meikle (Paradise) as Mary, Esther Smith (Fairview) as Miriam, Olivia Williams (Tartuffe) as May, and Susan Wooldridge (Hay Fever) as Merry.

