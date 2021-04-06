Watch the first Broadway performances in over a year with Nathan Lane and Savion Glover

Broadway reopened its doors — for 40 minutes or so — on Saturday 3 April , with a special pop-up performance at the St James Theatre.

The matinee, directed by Jerry Zaks, featured an audience primarily made up of staffers from the Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, with back-to-back performances from Tony winners Savion Glover and Nathan Lane.

Through the magic of tap dance, Tony winner Glover reflected on his life in the theatre, while exploring what Broadway is, was, and will be. Watch below:

Tony winner Lane performed a new monologue by playwright Paul Rudnick, which told the story of a theatre-obsessed man cooped up in his studio apartment during quarantine, his particularly hilarious encounter with Hugh Jackman and others. Watch here:

NY PopsUp is an expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the public) that intersect with the daily lives of New Yorkers. The festival continues through Labor Day, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival and the Festival at the new Little Island at Pier 55. Performances will not be announced in advance.