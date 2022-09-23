Watch The Commitments cast sing "Mustang Sally"

Ahead of the new tour's launch on 26 September, have a first listen to the cast of The Commitments!

Starring are Nigel Pivaro (Coronation Street) as Da, alongside Ian McIntosh as Deco, James Killeen as Jimmy, Stuart Reid as Joey, Ciara Mackey as Imelda, Michael Mahony as Oustpan, Ryan Kelly as Billy, Conor Litten as Dean, Guy Freeman as Derek, Stephen O'Riain as James, Ronnie Yorke as Mickah, Eve Kitchingman as Natalie, and Sarah Gardiner as Bernie.

The ensemble comprises Maryann Lynch, Alice Croft, James Deegan, Callum Martin, Joshua Barton, Ed Thorpe and Colm Gleeson.

The score features more than 20 soul classics, including "Try A Little Tenderness", "River Deep, Mountain High", "Papa Was A Rolling Stone" and "I Heard It Through The Grapevine", among others.

Select tour dates are on sale below.