Watch the cast of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) perform on Piccadilly Circus

The company of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) careened out of their Criterion Theatre home to perform a number on

Channelling James Corden's Crosswalk musical skit (with a man who looks passingly like Corden in tow), the show is currently playing at the Piccadilly Circus venue – mashing up Austen with karaoke and raucous fun.

Find out more about the show and book tickets at the listing below.