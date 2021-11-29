Watch Sondheim fans gather in Times Square for "Sunday" performance
A special moment to honour the creative
It's interesting to think what Sondheim would have made of the tributes being delivered across the world right now, but it's pretty likely he'd be moved by this mega Times Square performance of one of his most cherished numbers, "Sunday".
Joined by a plethora of Broadway stars, the performance came two days after the musical legend's passing was announced. You can watch it below:
