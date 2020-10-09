Watch Samantha Barks sing First Date tune "Safer" ahead of musical's online release

You can watch an exclusive performance of Samantha Barks singing "Safer" from First Date, which is set to run online later this month.

The recorded show, which is set to star Barks (Casey), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Man #2), Rufus Kampa (Young Aaron), Simon Lipkin (Aaron), Nicholas McLean (Man #1), and Danielle Steers (Woman #1), will be filmed at Crazy Coqs and then made available for streaming.

The musical, playing from 22 to 24 October, has book by Winsberg, music and lyrics by Zachary and Weiner and was first seen on Broadway in 2013. The show is about two singletons in New York who have been set up on a date that goes from a disaster to a delightful evening.

It has direction and videography by Dean Johnson, musical supervision by Adam Hoskins and direction by Josh Winstone.