Watch Sainsbury's workers perform a special rendition of Sunday in the Park with George musical

Dozens of Sainsbury's staff members came together for a special performance of "Sunday" from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's hit musical Sunday in the Park with George.

The performance was the climax of the "Kings of Broadway" virtual concert celebrating Sondheim, Jule Styne and Jerry Herman, all raising funds for Acting For Others, NHS Charities Together and Black Lives Matter Global Network.

The event was organised by Alex Parker, a musical director and current employee at Sainsbury's Sydenham store. You can watch the performance below and donate here. So far the concert has raised over £6000.

The event features musical direction from Parker, mixing by Jack Blume, editing by Ben Hewis with additional mixing and editing support from Martin Higgins.