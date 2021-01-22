Watch Romeo and Juliet trailer with Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath with Derek Jacobi joining the cast

A first-look trailer for Romeo and Juliet with Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Emily Redpath has been released, as stage legend Derek Jacobi joins the cast as the Narrator and a release date is unveiled.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning actor Tutty made his professional stage debut in the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen last autumn, while Redpath graduated from Mountview in 2019 and has since appeared Spilt Milk's P**n Flakes.

They will be joined in the film by a plethora of screen and stage performers including Brandon Bassir (Grammy and NAACP nominated songwriter) as Mercutio, Daniel Bowerbank (recent RADA graduate) as Benvolio, Jonny Labey (Strictly Ballroom) as Paris, Sylvester Akinrolabu (recent graduate of the London College of Music) as Tybalt, Helen Anker (Mamma Mia!) as Capulet, Mark Ozall (The Crown) as Montague, Lucy Tregear (Room) as Nurse, Vinta Morgan (Hamlet) as Friar, Jessica Murrain (Macbeth) as Prince, Timmy Driscoll (a 2020 graduate from Performers College) as Sam, Tats Nyazika (The Comedy of Errors) as Gregory, Iskandar Eton (a 2020 graduate from Mountview) as Abe and Ollie Tennant (a 2020 graduate from Mountview, making his professional debut) as Balthasar.

The show was shot using social distancing measures to help mitigate risk and keep creatives safe. It is directed by Nick Evans, with assistant direction by Gwenan Bain, editing by Ryan Metcalfe, production design by Jamie Osborne for Preevue, costume design by Natasha Bowles, lighting design by Elliot Smith, visual effects by Preevue, production management by Gary Beestone and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.

Tickets will be available via www.romeojuliet2021.com/tickets from Saturday 13 to Saturday 20 February 2021, with tickets on sale from 10.00am today, Friday 22 January.