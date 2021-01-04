Watch The Phantom of the Opera star Killian Donnelly sing "The Music of the Night" in empty theatre

He is due to take on the role of the Phantom when long-running musical The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End in June.

But Killian Donnelly provided a special intimate performance of the piece's iconic number "The Music of the Night" to keep fans sated until then.

Recorded at the Bord Gáis Theatre in Dublin, the number features David Hayes on piano. You can watch it below:

The Phantom of the Opera first opened in the West End in 1986 and was an instant sensation with tunes such as "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You". It has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe, with book by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stilgoe. It is based on the 1910 French novel of the same name by Gaston Leroux.

According to the producers of the show, the piece going into Her Majesty's will be a "brand new physical production of Maria Bjornson's original design in a refurbished theatre".