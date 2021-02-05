BBC's musical event: Nicole Scherzinger sings The Greatest Showman and the cast of Six discuss the show

We're gearing up for Sunday's BBC televised event – Musicals: The Greatest Show – happening this weekend!

First of all, you can watch a clip of Nicole Scherzinger performing "Never Enough", taken from smash-hit movie musical The Greatest Showman.





The cast of Six also discussed the show as they prepped for their performance. The half-dozen Queens will be rocking The London Palladium with a rendition of "Six" from Six.

Speaking about the show, Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour) said: "I think what makes Six different, is it's a female cast and band which is amazing. Every single historical part of the show is completely accurate. And I know that so many people who aren't necessarily fans of musical theatre want to come and see the show, because then learning in a fun way, and a really accessible way."

Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves) added: "The Queendom - they are amazing! They range from age four, up to age eighty - any gender, race, creed, colour, you name it. The amount of love that we get is just amazing."

The show is on BBC One this Sunday at 7.40pm and then available on BBC iPlayer for a year afterwards! The concert is also available to listen to on BBC Sounds now.

