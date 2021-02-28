Watch Nick Jonas sing Les Misérables number on SNL to remember Broadway's shutdown

Nick Jonas returned to his musical theatre roots to sing a special number on SNL last night.

Jonas, who previously appeared as Marius in Les Misérables in the West End and as part of its massive 25th anniversary concert,, sang a tailor-made version of the iconic number "Drink With Me" as Broadway approaches one year since lockdown. The performance begins at around the 1 min 55 mark.

The rendition features fun lyrics such as "Here's to 50 weeks spent in our beds, here's to making friends who live in our heads."

You can watch the number from SNL below: