Watch new musical Cases: featuring Maiya Quansah-Breed, Waylon Jacobs, Bobbie Little and Andrew Patrick-Walker

A performance video from the upcoming Cases musical cast album has been released.

Exploring unforeseen circumstances and unexpected crises inspired by journeys and careers within the arts and entertainment industry (many will be able to relate to this, given the ongoing pandemic restrictions), Dominic Powell's show has been immortalised as a cast album, produced by Pioneer Arts (with the support of Katy Galloway Productions and Grey Area Theatre).

The album will be released on 12 February 2021, with a cast composed of Maiya Quansah Breed (Six, Rent), Bobbie Little (Mamma Mia!, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hairspray), Andrew Patrick-Walker (Bat out of Hell, Brooklyn) and Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis).

You can listen to a number here, with creative information below.





Videography: Joe Golby, Nick Ross Media

Editing: Dominic Powell

Recording, Mixing and Mastering: Rogue Studios

Piano and Orchestral Arrangements: Dominic Powell

Bass Guitar: Michael Powell

Drums: Michael Fagbohun