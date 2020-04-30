Watch National Theatre's Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch here for free

You can watch the National Theatre's production of Frankenstein here at 7pm on 30 April and 1 May.

Adapted from Mary Shelley by playwright Nick Dear and directed by award-winner Danny Boyle, the piece premiered at the National in February 2011.

it stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, sharing the roles of the Creature and Victor Frankenstein. They are joined by Naomie Harris, John Killoran, Steven Elliott, Lizzie Winkler, Jared Richard, Daniel Millar, Ella Smith, Karl Johnson, Andreea Padurariu, George Harris, Martin Chamberlain, Daniel Ings, Mark Armstrong, John Stahl, Josie Daxter and William Nye.

It was described by WhatsOnStage in a solid four-star review as an "exciting affair... Mark Tildesley manages to make the Olivier look a different place."

The creative team also features designer Bruno Poet, costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb, composer and sound designers Underworld and Ed Clarke, movement director Toby Sedgwick, fight director Kate Waters and music associate Alex Baranowski.

The production with Cumberbatch as the Creature can be watched here:

And the production with Miller as the Creature can be seen here:



