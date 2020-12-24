Watch the National Theatre's pantomime Dick Whittington here now

You can watch the National Theatre's pantomime right here for free now.

Available on YouTube via the National Theatre and The Shows Must Go On channels, the piece will be available until midnight on 27 December.

It will then be watchable on the newly launched National Theatre at Home platform from the 11 January for six weeks.

The cast includes Melanie La Barrie as Bow Belles, Dickie Beau as Sarah, Amy Booth-Steel as Queen Rat, Laura Checkley as Mayor Pigeon, Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings as Dick Whittington, Georgina Onuorah as Alice and Cleve September as Tom Cat. Beth Hinton-Lever, Travis Kerry, Jaye Marshall, Ken Nguyen, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Christopher Tendai also join the company.

Set and costume designs are by Georgia Lowe, choreography is by Dannielle ‘Rhimes' Lecointe, compositions, arrangements and music production are by DJ Walde, music supervision is by Marc Tritschler and music direction and additional composition and arrangements are by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell. Lighting is designed by Jessica Hung Han Yun and sound design by Paul Arditti.

You can watch it here:

Denzel Westley-Sanderson is associate director, Debbie Duru is associate set designer, Fiona Parker is associate costume designer and assistant choreographer is Jackie Kibuka.

Directed by Ned Bennett and based on Jude Christian Cariad Lloyd's Lyric Hammersmith piece which ran in 2018 (now updated by Christian and Lloyd to suit 2020), the show had its run curt short by the new London tier restrictions.