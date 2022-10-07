Watch Lea Michele perform "Don't Rain On My Parade" from Funny Girl

Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl took the stage on Good Morning America today to perform "Don't Rain on My Parade." Watch the number below:

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, Funny Girl features a classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill.

The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. This new revival is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Ellenore Scott and Ayodele Casel.