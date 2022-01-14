WhatsOnStage Logo
Watch Laura Benanti and Will Shishmanian perform "Edie's Reckoning" from new musical The Regulars

The show is appearing in concert form later this month

Will Shishmanian and Laura Benanti

Have a first listen to new musical The Regulars, which is set to be the headline show for the Hope Mill Theatre's third annual LGBTQIA+ Arts Festival Turn On Fest.

The piece, which explores the nature of community, identity and self-love, has music, lyrics and book by Will Shishmanian (he/him), who also stars in the piece as lead Mark Howard. It has been developed with and directed by Miss Hazel Jade (she/her).

Broadway star Laura Benanti (she/her) lends herself to the number below, which follows a mother as she comes to accept her son and accept her misgivings.

In the concert show alongside Shishmanian will be Aiesha Pease (she/her) as Dani, Natalie Paris (she/her) as Betsy, Idriss Kargbo (he/him) as Brandon, Matthew Facchino (he/him) as Derrick, Teddy Hinde (they/them) as Jax, Mark Lockhart (he/him) as Hunter with Amy Fleur (she/her), James Markham (he/him) and Jordan Walker (he/they) as part of the ensemble.

Also in the creative team are George Strickland, he/him (music director), Anessa Marie, she/her (concert arrangements), Pearsion Casting (concert casting), Josh Evans, he/him (sound engineer), Tom Sutcliffe he/him (festival stage manager) and Hope Mill Theatre act as producers.

The Hope Mill will also be platforming new work by Trans artists alongside The Regulars, which runs as a concert at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday 29 January.

