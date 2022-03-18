Watch Kerry Ellis perform "Anything Goes" as show extends London run and brings forward opening

Exclusive video: Have a first look at Kerry Ellis as Reno Sweeney!

Ellis will take on the role in the WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of the much-loved comedy musical, which will open on tour next month ahead of a London run. She is set to appear alongside a leading cast of Denis Lawson, Bonnie Langford, Simon Callow, Samuel Edwards, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Haydn Oakley and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Carly Mercedes Dyer.

In exciting news, the show has added a number of weeks to its London run and will now commence performances from Saturday 25 June rather than Friday 15 July.

Further casting for the show was also revealed this morning.

Watch the video here:

The full video will be available on WhatsOnStage later today – so keep your eyes peeled!

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, the show has set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jon Morrell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Jonathan Deans and musical supervision by Stephen Ridley.